LEIGHTON — Bobby William King, of Leighton, died Friday, December 24, 2021. Visitation was Monday, December 27, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Tuscumbia Church of Christ. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. today, December 28, at the church with Jeff Abrams and Sonny Owens officiating. He will lie-in-state from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Emmaline-Stutts Cemetery.
Bobby was a native of Russellville, AL, and a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ. He was retired from Constellium where he worked in human resources. Bobby was preceded in death by his father, William Newton King and brother, Thomas King.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Donna King; children, Jared King and wife, Lindsay of Tuscumbia, AL and Marissa King Evans and husband, Jason of Moulton, AL; mother, Dorothy King of Russellville, AL; brothers, Ronald King and wife, Darlene of Russellville, AL and Randy King and wife, Amy of Mount Hope, AL; sister-in-law, Geraldine King of Russellville, AL; sister, Fay Benson of Tuscumbia, AL; grandchildren, Josie and Trace King of Tuscumbia, AL and Will and Lane Evans of Moulton, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers are Randy King, Kerry Gist, Dale Gist, Rory Gist, Paul Grimes, and Tommy Bradford.
