ATHENS — Bobby Lee Whitehead, age 90, of Athens died Saturday at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Mr. Whitehead was born April 15, 1929 in Lauderdale County, was retired from Reynolds Metals and Heritage Christian (IBC) University. He was a member of West Hobbs Street Church of Christ, and a former Elder at Rogersville Church of Christ.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Spry Funeral Home with Bill Irby officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence, at 3 p.m.
Survivors include his wife, June Whitehead; son, Joel Lee (Susan) Whitehead of Rogersville; daughter, Anah (Ikey) Fowler of Florence; stepsons, Greg (Kim) Swanner of Franklin, Tennessee, Mike (Karla) Swanner of Athens; grandchildren, Lee (Caycee) Fowler, Clay (Heather) Fowler, Mahaley Swanner, Tanner Swanner and Will Swanner; great-grandson, Easton Lee Fowler; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, W.V. (Tige) and Madgie Ezell Whitehead; first wife, Betty Cooper Whitehead; brother, Almon (Ellen) Whitehead; sister, Dimple (Mack) Romine.
Pallbearers will be Lee Fowler, Clay Fowler, Butch Whitehead, Tim Goode, Will Swanner and Mahaley Swanner.
The family asks memorial donations to be made to the Betty and Bobby Whitehead Memorial Scholarship Fund at Heritage Christian (IBC) University at P.O. Box HCU, Florence, AL 35630.
