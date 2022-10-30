MUSCLE SHOALS — Bobby T. Lindsey, 90, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Dennis, MS to Haskell Edward and Rudy Louise Carr Lindsey. He was a member of Highland Park Church of Christ and a veteran of the US Army.
Graveside services will be Monday, October 31, 2022, 11 a.m., at Lindsey Cemetery with Ben Hayes officiating. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery.
Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his brother, Allan Lindsey; two nieces, Karron Trotti and Kim Pate (Joey); great-nieces, Krystle Franks, Katie Flannagin (Matthew), Kelli Trotti, Loren Cook (Hunter) and Lindsey Tidwell (Jarod); great-nephew, Cliff Pate (Melissa); great-great niece, Kallie Bates and special friends, Shirley Mitchell and Mark and Beverly Williams.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Gail Davis; and a brother Clifford Lindsey.
