FLORENCE — Bobby Dale “BJ” Lovelace, 68, of Florence passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, April 16, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral will be graveside beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Wayne Gean officiating.
Bobby was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Jewel Lovelace; brother, Jerry Lovelace.
He is survived by his sons, Wesley Lovelace (Brittany Drowns) and T.J. Lovelace (Lindsay); grandchildren, Emma Kate and Layla Grace Lovelace; brothers, Scotty Lovelace (Mary Lou) and Lonnie Lovelace; sisters, Judy Eddins, Gail Burgess (Troy), and Nina Hine (Franklin); special nephew, Andy Eddins; special nieces, Pam Kelley and Nancy Graham; host of other nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Scotty Lovelace, Lonnie Lovelace, Andy Eddins, Don Murphy, Brian Holt, and J.R. Puckett.
