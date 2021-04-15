F.4.15.21 Bobby Lovelace.jpg
Buy Now

FLORENCE — Bobby Dale “BJ” Lovelace, 68, of Florence passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, April 16, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral will be graveside beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Wayne Gean officiating.

Bobby was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Jewel Lovelace; brother, Jerry Lovelace.

He is survived by his sons, Wesley Lovelace (Brittany Drowns) and T.J. Lovelace (Lindsay); grandchildren, Emma Kate and Layla Grace Lovelace; brothers, Scotty Lovelace (Mary Lou) and Lonnie Lovelace; sisters, Judy Eddins, Gail Burgess (Troy), and Nina Hine (Franklin); special nephew, Andy Eddins; special nieces, Pam Kelley and Nancy Graham; host of other nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Scotty Lovelace, Lonnie Lovelace, Andy Eddins, Don Murphy, Brian Holt, and J.R. Puckett.

Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.