COLBERT HEIGHTS — Bobby Marel Ayers, 81, went to his heavenly home while surrounded by familyon Friday, June 5, 2020.The funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church Colbert Heights on Monday, June 8, 2020 with Dr. Seth Hood officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.; service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Lavenia Ayers.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carolyn Ayers; his children, Tonya Cosby (Doug) and Brad Ayers (Shawn); brothers, David Ayers (Karen) and Ronnie Ayers; stepchildren, Juanita Burnett (Greg), Jackie Hendrix (Debra), and Kimberly Williams(Chris); grandchildren, Leeah, Payton, Eden, Ashley, Aubrey, Adaley, Brenna, and Tyrus; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Camden, Carter, Tanner, Ethan, and Khloe; and his beloved fur baby, Jasper.
Bobby was born on January 22, 1939 in Memphis, TN and was a graduate of Middleton High School. Bobby earned a bachelor’s degree in Education fromDelta State University and amaster’s degree from the University of North Alabama. He touched many lives as a teacher, coach, and high school administrator at Colbert Heights and Cherokee High Schools. He was respected and loved by his students and was best known as Coach Ayers. He led his 1976 basketball team to a state championship and was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. He also spent many years umpiring softball, serving as commissioner of the District 1 Softball Association, and was inducted into the Amateur Softball Association of America Hall of Fame.
Bobby was a great father and “granddaddy” who loved his family dearly and was an avid Alabama fan.
He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Colbert Heights and loved his church family.
Pallbearers will be his 1976 basketball team: Kenneth Lloyd, Mike Grissom, Johnny Howard, Preston Carter, Ronnie Stonecipher, James Smith, and Randy Lee. Honorary pallbearers are Jack Fuller and his Sunday school class.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Good Samaritan Hospice and his loving nurse, Sherry.
Memories of Bobby will be cherished forever. Until we meet again….Roll Tide!
Sentiments for the family may be made at sprywilliams.com.
