RUSSELLVILLE — Bobby Monroe McCalpin, 62, died April 12, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Cedar Creek Cemetery.

