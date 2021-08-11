BEAR CREEK — Bobby “Mule” Pounders, 88, died August 9, 2021. Family and friends will gather on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery for a graveside service. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

