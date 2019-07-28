TUSCUMBIA — Bobby N. Johnson, 87, of Tuscumbia, was born on June 6, 1932 and died on July 25, 2019. Visitation will be today, July 28, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Roland Stanley officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Mary Helen Johnson and Barbara Johnson; daughter, Celeste Duke; granddaughter, Velvet Duke; parents, Clarence and Jessie Johnson; two brothers; and six sisters.
He is survived by his daughters, Cathy Beavers and Connie Johnson; grandchildren, Melissa Liles (Adam), Cody Carter, Tyler Duke (Tanisha), Steven Mills (Jennifer), Cheyanne Dickerson (Hagen) and Taylor Duke (Savanna); great-granddaughters, Hana, Eren and Madison Liles; sisters, May McElvain and Linda Sheppard; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Bobby was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served his country for many years. He was a longtime employee for Reynolds and was employed there for 28 years until his retirement. He was the first male member of the Pilot Club of Florence. Bobby was a good and faithful servant to the Lord and he preached God’s word for many years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
“His Lord said unto him, well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.” Matthew 25:21
We would like to thank Amedysis Hospice and Special thanks to Ms. Ruby, Ms. Leca and Mary Miller and family for all the love and support you have showed our family.
