WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Bobby Neal Staggs, 76, died April 12, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. until service time at Shackelford’s Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Lana Kay Staggs.

