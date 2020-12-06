FLORENCE
Bobby Neal, 86 of Florence, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Helen Keller Hospital. Mr. Neal was a farmer by trade. He was a little league baseball coach in the Oakland and Central communities.
A private family graveside will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Sonny Hargett officiating.
Mr. Neal was preceded in death by Bertie Neal; parents, Henry and Leona Neal; son-in-law, Tom Langdon. He is survived by his sons, Butch Neal (Pat), Tony Neal (Rhonda), and Mike Neal (Janice); daughter, Kathy Langdon; brothers, Jackie Neal (Debbie) and Dennis Neal (Martha); sisters, Helen Bird (Willie), Elouise Alexander (Tommy), Faye Helton (Terry), and Hazel Richardson (Larry); grandchildren, Chad Neal (Rebecca), Cody Neal (Brittney), Andrew Langdon (Brittney), Thomas Langdon, and Christie Neal; great grandchildren, Alyson, Brody, Bryson, Jackson, Maggie, Bryant, and Kinsley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family members.
We would like to express sincere gratitude to Sandy, Brittney and Jody for their compassionate care and many acts of kindness.
