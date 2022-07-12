LEIGHTON — Bobby Nelson Trousdale, 78, died July 9, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at noon at the funeral home with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Martha Ann Trousdale. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.