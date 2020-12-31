RUSSELLVILLE — Bobby Norris Johnson, 84, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at North AL Medical Center, Florence, AL. He was born in Franklin County, AL and was retired from Reynolds Aluminum after thirty-two years. He was a member of James Chapel Baptist Church and a member of Belgreen Masonic Lodge.
Graveside services will be Saturday, January 2, 11 a.m. at Dempsey Cemetery, Russellville, AL with Brother Kenneth Bond and Frank Spires officiating. Burial will be in Dempsey Cemetery, Russellville, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Georgia Johnson; three children, Ben Johnson (Amy), Vickie Pounders (Jimmy) and Amy Rickard (Jeff); 11 grandchildren, Katie Barnett (Colby), Shelby Johnson, GeorgeAnne Whitehead, Carly Whitehead, Dannon Whitehead, Alexander Bush, Tori Bendall (Colby), Wes Pounders (Heather), Daniel Thorne (Amy), Trenton Thorne (Paige) and Justin Thorne (Karli); 14 great-grandchildren, Benjamin Barnett, Ivey Kate Barnett, Emma Grace Bendall, Madelyn Bendall, Jaxson Pounders, Sawyer Pounders, Clayton Thorne, Ethan Thorne, Abbey Thorne, Peyton Thorne, Isla Reese Thorne, Lane Thorne, Walker Thorne, and Willa Kate Thorne and one brother, Joe Johnson (Jean).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lance and Ora Johnson; one brother, Delano Johnson (Tallulah); one sister, Mary Ann Scruggs and a great-grandson, Tristan Thorne.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Thorne, Trenton Thorne, Justin Thorne, Wes Pounders, Colby Barnett and Colby Bendall. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene McCalmon and Dallas Bragwell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to James Chapel Baptist Church, c/o Deb Jones, 421 Hwy. 424, Russellville, AL 35653.
