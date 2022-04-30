IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Bobby Ray Bullard, 84, died April 29, 2022. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Fairview Cemetery. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

