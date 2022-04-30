IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Bobby Ray Bullard, 84, died April 29, 2022. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Fairview Cemetery. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Northwest-Shoals Community College finalist in $1 million challenge
- Friday's prep roundup: Russellville, Phil Campbell, Brooks all sweep
- Rotarians receive keys to Shoals cities
- 2022 AHSAA baseball second-round playoff scores, pairings
- Benefit concert set for ailing Shoals sound engineer
- Justice Dept files a challenge to Alabama transgender law
- Volunteers clean up downtown Florence
- 2022 AHSAA soccer first-round playoff scores, pairings
Most Read
Articles
- Assault of athlete prompts an investigation
- St. Florian loses its post office
- Leighton teen drowns in Shelby County
- Sheffield Mayor: "They gave us no choice"
- Lauderdale Co. VOCAL group vows to keep being heard
- 'Smoke on the Water' makes triumphant return
- UNA breaks ground on math, computer building
- Lauderdale Co. commission chair told to repay $30K
- Colbert internet tax bill dies on Ivey's desk
- Mayor wants broadband district, council undecided
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Tuscumbia officer suffers broken bone, beaten by suspect
- Jeremy Britnell
- Corrections officer may be involved in assisted escape
- Kelly Darlene Cromwell
- John Higginbotham
- Assault of athlete prompts an investigation
- Charles Wayne Britnell
- Jason Stephenson
- Betty Stricklin
- Pediatrician seeks Lauderdale Co. school board post
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Project Say Something files suit against city, chief (2)
- Ex-pastor pleads guilty to 3 sexual abuse charges (1)
- Saturday's prep roundup: Tigers rebound to get better of Warriors (1)
- Drug dealer pleads to 25 years (1)
- Drug trafficking trial begins today (1)
- Questions surround rape allegations on UNA campus (1)
- Time to replace animal products (1)
- Bill would divert local taxes to ag center (1)
- McBride fifth grader brought loaded gun to school (1)
- USS Alabama getting new deck after more than 8 decades (1)
- Landfill operator claims business partner beat him with a baseball bat (1)
- Jokers license revoked after 2nd fatal shooting (1)
- Despite inflation, gas is cheaper (1)
- Figure skater to cycle the Trace in cancer fundraiser (1)
- Hilton developers work on funding plan (1)
- Corrections officer may be involved in assisted escape (1)
- Ag center is a huge boondoggle (1)
- TVA implodes remnants of Colbert Fossil Plant powerhouse (1)
- Group seeks 'practical' climate protections (1)
Commented