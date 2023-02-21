TOWN CREEK — Bobby R. Letson, 55, died February 18, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home with funeral to follow in the chapel. Burial will be in Civitan Cemetery. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Letson family.

