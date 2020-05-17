WATERLOO — Bobby Randall Myrick, age 65, of Waterloo, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. A graveside service will be on Tuesday, May 19, at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Bobby was a U.S. Disabled Army Veteran and was a self-employed painter.
He was preceded in death by his father, Laymon E. Myrick; daughter, Misty M. Myrick; grandson, Tyler Myrick; sister, Vonda Myrick.
Survivors are his mother, Betty L. Myrick; son, Michael Myrick; sister, Tonya Staggs; brother, Jimmy, Danny, Roger, and Mitch Myrick; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
Commented