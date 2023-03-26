F.3.26.23 Bobby Stricklin.jpg
FLORENCE — Bobby Ray Stricklin Sr., of Florence, Alabama left this earth to join his wife, Betty McLemore Stricklin; great-granddaughters, Adalynne and Stella Roden, in heaven on March 22, 2023. Visitation will be Monday, March 27, 2023 from noon to 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral home with service to follow. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

