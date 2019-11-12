FLORENCE — Bobby Ray Atkinson, 77, of Florence, passed away November 10, 2019. He was a member of Bethel Grove Church.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Gerald Montgomery and Brother Ronnie Marks officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Atkinson was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Parilee Atkinson; and a brother, Jerome Atkinson.
He is survived by his wife of 59 and one half years, Martha Price Atkinson; sons, Jeff Atkinson, Kenneth (Teresa) Atkinson and Michael (Tara) Atkinson; brothers, Roy Lee Atkinson, Billy (Doodle) Atkinson and Danny Atkinson; sister, Ruby Peeden; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
