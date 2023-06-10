FLORENCE — Bobby Ray Bogus, 81, died June 8, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral will begin at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery.

