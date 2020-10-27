PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA — Bobby Ray Carr, 79, died October 23, 2020. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.