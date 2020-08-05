LEIGHTON — Bobby Ray Davis, 73, died August 2, 2020. Lifetime resident of Colbert County. Private service at Shaw Cemetery, Leighton. Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville directing.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.