LAWRENCEBURG, TENN.

Bobby Ray Foster, 73, died October 18, 2020. Visitatio will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Loretto. He was a member of Glenrock Church of God.

