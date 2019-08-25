FLORENCE — Bobby Ray Sneed, 76, of Florence, passed away August 22, 2019. He was a long time member of College View Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon and then an elder.
Mr. Sneed was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Jackson Sneed, Sr., and Carrie McRight Sneed.
He is survived by his wife, Martha DeFoor Sneed; son, Patrick Sneed and wife Kelly; daughter, Whitney Schrimsher and husband Jeremy; and Allison Morris and husband Lee; brothers, Henry Jackson Sneed, Jr. (Dean) and Billy Sneed (Ruth); sisters, Betty Grissom (the late Raymond Grissom) and Glenda Williams (the late John Williams); and grandchildren, Jackson, Chloe, Samuel, and Andrew Sneed, Nolan and Molly Schrimsher, Daniel, Landon, McKinley, and Owen Morris.
He was the fourth of five children born to Jack and Carrie Sneed. He attended school at Newberg and was in the first graduating class of the new Russellville High School. He was also a graduate of UNA. During his senior year, he met Martha, who would become his wife of 54 years.
He began his career at Boeing in Huntsville before settling in Florence. He enjoyed a long career with State Farm in claims and as an agent in Florence. He served his country in the military police unit of the Army Reserves. He was involved in numerous professional and civic organizations. He focused on giving back to his community through volunteer work, most recently with ECM and Sidney’s Safe Foundation.
He and Martha were blessed with three children and ten grandchildren. He was devoted to his family - coaching little league teams, teaching Sunday school, attending countless concerts, recitals, ballgames, and school events.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 25, 2019, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Jeremy Schrimsher, Kenny Moorer, and Frank Richey officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Jackson Sneed, Daniel Morris, Samuel Sneed, Landon Morris, Andrew Sneed, Nolan Schrimsher, Owen Morris, Barry DeFoor, David DeFoor, Mark Grissom, and Todd Sneed..
Memorial donations may be made to:
Alabama Children’s Hospital Foundation
1600 7th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL 35233
UAB - Kirklin Clinic Neurology Memory Clinic
2000 6th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL 35233
