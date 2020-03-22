RUSSELLVILLE — Bobby Ray Steward, 52 years old of Russellville, AL, passed away March 20, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center.
Graveside service will be Monday, March 23, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Knights of Pythias Cemetery, Russellville, AL with Brother Jim Lumpkin officiating.
He was born September 8, 1967 in Franklin County, AL to Charles and Dorothy Steward. He was preceded in death by his father.
Bobby is survived by his mother; his brother, Tommy (Candida) Steward; his nephews, Tommy Jr. and Dakota Oxendine; his niece, Kennedy Oxendine; and his special cousins, Joy (Barry) Burns and Robert Saint.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
