TUSCUMBIA — Bobby Ray Stutts, 62, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Visitation will be today, November 10, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Wednesday, November 11, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Greg Beasley and Brother Jeff Newton officiating. Interment will be in Glendale Cemetery, Leighton.
Bobby was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church, as well as Masonic Lodge No. 43 and No. 36. He worked in the Colbert County School System as a school bus driver for Colbert Heights. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Frances Olive Stutts; brother, Jackie Stutts, Jr.; niece, Missy Stutts; and his grandparents.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Michelle Stutts; children, Jacob Stutts, Chad Terry (Misty), and Tiffany Terry; brother, Mike Stutts (Suzie); grandson Aubin Terry; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, friends, and other loved ones.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Holden, Wayne Holden, Anthony Aday, Lane Aday, Roger Hacker, Jerome Nichols, Kody Fisher, and Alex Fisher.
