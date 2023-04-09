LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE — Bobby Paul Ray, 87, died April 7, 2023. Visitation will be held Monday, April 10, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. He was a member of Canaan Freewill Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you