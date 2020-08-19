RED BAY

Bobby W. Barksdale, 68, died August 18, 2020. Graveside service will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Halltown Cemetery in Vina. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay.

