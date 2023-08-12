COURTLAND — Bobby Walker Hall, 75, died August 6, 2023. Funeral will be Monday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of the Shoals, Muscle Shoals, burial in Courtland Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Public viewing will be Sunday from 1-8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

