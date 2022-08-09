FLORENCE — Bobby Wayne Biggers, 69, died August 6, 2022. He donated his body to science. There will be no funeral. He is survived by his wife, Lana, and daughter, Joanna.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.