FLORENCE — Bobby Wayne Miller, age 73, of Florence, passed away September 3, 2021. A private memorial visitation for family will be held Sunday, September 5, 2021 starting at 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Florence, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents, B.W. and Lois Miller; and sister, Denise Myrick.
Survivors are his wife, Sykie Miller; son, Wesley Bruce (Mary); daughters, Annissa Gilchrist (Robby), and Bobbie Purser; sisters, Gail Smith (Tom), Shirley Morgan, and Teresa McCarley; brothers, John Miller (Linda), and Wade Miller; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Bobby enjoyed watching TV, especially sci-fi movies, and listening to the radio.
