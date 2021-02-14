LEIGHTON — Bobby O’neal Wright, 79, of Leighton, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021. Due to family members having COVID-19, it has been advised to have a private service with children and grandchildren only. Burial will be at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Bobby was a lifetime farmer and a member of New Sockwell Baptist Church. For many years, he and Rosie put on a beautiful display of Christmas lights for many to see.
Bobby was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Rosie Wright; parents, Walter and Rosa Wright; and sister, Sula Fisher (Clyde).
He is survived by his children, Ricky Wright (Jami), Rebecca Stoll (Randall), and Ronald Wright (Valorie); grandchildren, Rick and William Wright, Brandon Stoll, Miranda Randolph (Daryl), Sabrina Aday (Zachary), Katrina Yates (Tyler), Jonathon Wright (Beth) and Cody Wright (Hannah); great-grandchildren, Ailee, Addyson, William, Henry, Elijah, David, Isabella, Clay, Charlotte, Cole, Mark Thomas, Zackery, Benson, Kameron, Karter, and Tessa; and a host of other family members.
