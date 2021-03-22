FLORENCE — Bonnetha Davis Kimbrell, 85, of Florence, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 24, 2021, noon-2 p.m., at Elkins Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m., at Florence City Cemetery, with Jim Goldy officiating.
Mrs. Kimbrell was a member of the Petersville Church of Christ. She was a 1954 graduate of Lexington High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, T.A. Kimbrell; son, Jeffrey Kimbrell; parents, Wheeler and Dessie Davis; sisters, Martha Godbout and Janette Riner; and brothers, Richard Davis, J. T. “Mose” Davis, and Waylon Davis.
Mrs. Kimbrell is survived by her daughter, Susan Kimbrell McInnish; daughter in law, Jennifer Britton Kimbrell; grandchildren, Kimbrell Baker (Jamie), Riley Kimbrell, and Jackson McInnish; sisters, Helen Stutts, Mary Jane Warren, and Sue Grant; sisters in law, Joy Sue Davis and Vera Vaughn; 26 nieces and nephews; and special friends, Kathy Alexander and Judy Wood.
Pallbearers will be Jackson McInnish, Shane McInnish, George McGee, Don Davis, P-Nut Warren, and Tony Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Petersville Church of Christ Elders and Deacons, Thomas Stutts, Ronnie Stutts, Kenny Stutts, Chris Davis, Anthony Davis, Lee Warren, Shane Riner, Waylon Heath Davis, David Muse, and Darryl Muse.
Special thanks to Dr. David Hollis; Kindred Hospice-Rose, Julie, Sandy, Brittany, Nancy, Shawna, and Melissa; MK Infusions; NAMC-ICU Nurses, Michelle and Kendra and Travel Nurse, Shelby; Jennifer Kimbrell-for all the love and care you have given to our sweet mom.
