FLORENCE — Bonnetha Stephenson Cook, 95, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Bonnetha and the late Charlie C. Cook were married in 1945. She was a longtime resident of Florence, Alabama and a member of St. John United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Cook is survived by her two daughters, Brenda (deceased husband Donald) Forsythe and Susan and husband, Steven Bevis; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Michelle) Bevis, Florence, Alabama, Craig Marks, Rogersville, Alabama, Jason Marks, Florence, Alabama, Stephanie (James, III) Mallette, Florence, Alabama, Rebekah (Alan) Handley, Florence, Alabama; great-grandchildren, Madeline Mallette, Sarasota, Florida, Vivian (Bryce) Black, Birmingham, Alabama, Connor Marks, Rogersville, Alabama, Baylee Marks, Savannah (Seth) Richardson, Shelby and Sidney Bevis, Isabel, and James, IV Mallette, Preston, Lillie, and Mariah Smith, all of Florence, Alabama.
A graveside service will be held at Greenview Memorial Park, Florence, Alabama at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022. Officiating the service will be June Montgomery. Pallbearers will include Jeffrey Bevis, Jason Marks, Preston Smith, Connor Marks, James Mallette, IV, James Mallette, III, Alan Handley, Seth Richardson and Bryce Black.
Mrs. Cook was born in Hamburg, Tennessee. She spent much of her youth in Corinth, Mississippi but lived most of her adult life in the Underwood-Petersville community. She was involved in many of the community and volunteer fire department activities. She was a retired nurse from Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital.
The family wishes to thank the following for their care of Mrs. Cook this past year: Hospice of North Alabama; Brother’s Keepers, Meda, Tara and Kathleen; other caregivers Veronica, Rachel, Gwen, Brittany and Liz; and North Alabama Medical Center palliative care nurses. They also want to give a special thanks to Gerry Montgomery, Mrs. Cook’s neighbor, for his support and care for many years.
Memorials may be made in Bonnetha Cook’s name to St. John United Methodist Church, Underwood-Petersville Volunteer Fire Department or Underwood-Petersville Community Center.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented