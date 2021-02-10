COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Bonnie Ann Martin, 80, died February 6, 2021. Visitation will be today at 11 a.m. at Shackelford’s, Collinwood until service time 1 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Home. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood. She was the daughter of the late Harvey and Nellie Vincent.

