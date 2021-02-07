LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Bonnie Bailey Weldon, 60, died February 3, 2021. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in Smith Cemetery, Loretto, TN.

