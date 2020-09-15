TOWN CREEK — Bonnie Bolan Gatlin, 56, died September 13, 2002. Visitation will be today from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens. The graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Bonnie was the daughter of Johnny and Sue Bond.

