CHEROKEE — Bonnie Charlene Hoover, 59, Cherokee, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. A visitation will be held today, May 19, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.
Bonnie was a member of Cherokee Methodist Church. She loved caring for people and always had a big heart. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Myrtle Skelton; brother, Charles Skelton; and sister, Linda Kirckler and husband, Ron.
She is survived by her spouse, Dwight Byrd; daughters, Elizabeth Martinez (Jose), Tabetha Martinez (Junior), Felicia Whitson (Calvin), and Kristin Michael (Chase); brother, Mike Skelton; sisters, San Matthews, Trish Brittain, Tammie Ewert, and Sonya Skelton; grandchildren, Angel Martinez, Mikeila Martinez, Olivia Martinez, Calvin Whitson, Aliyah Whitson, Paislee Michael, and Lucas Michael; father of her children, Kurt Hoover; and honorary family member, Eva Knight.
