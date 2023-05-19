CHEROKEE — Bonnie Charlene Hoover, 59, Cherokee, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. A visitation will be held today, May 19, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.

