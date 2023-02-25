F.2.27.23 Bonnie Cherry.jpg
FLORENCE — Bonnie Barksdale Cherry passed away at the age of 77, on February 20, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital’s Hospice Family Care Inpatient Hospice facility with her daughter by her side.

