TUSCUMBIA — Bonnie Cole, 71, died April 13, 2021. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia will announce arrangements. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Decision expected on charges for cop who shot Black motorist
- China-drafted electoral reform bill introduced in Hong Kong
- Iran president calls 60% enrichment an answer to 'evilness'
- Asian stock markets advance after new Wall St high
- Trump-era spike in Israeli settlement growth has only begun
- Royal funeral offers chance for William, Harry to reconcile
- LEADING OFF: Cubs managing COVID scare, Musgrove vs Bucs
- Somalia's president OKs mandate extension, alarming US, EU
Most Read
Articles
- Local attorney announces $1.75 million award in case
- Tuscumbia man dies in two-vehicle accident in Cherokee
- Florence following Ivey's lead regarding expiring mask order
- Mayor: Law keeps city from moving Confederate monument
- Presentation looks at looting archeological sites
- Tuscumbia Council will do whatever residents want"
- COVID-19 cases at lowest point in a year
- 1 fatality reported in U.S. Highway 72 crash in Cherokee
- 2 inmates up for parole this week
- Montgomery firm the apparent low bidder for ag center work
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Agents confiscate $83K in drugs; Florence man arrested
- Local attorney announces $1.75 million award in case
- Breezie Woolstenhulme
- Sarah Campbell
- Jeffrey 'Cassell' Eugene Cassell
- Larry E. Condrey
- "Major drug dealer" arrested in Tuscumbia
- Serial wedding crasher reportedly arrested again
- Avery Thompson Jr.
- Danny Grissom
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- The big lie was no lie at all (1)
- Storm-infested day brings heavy rainfall, flooding in the Shoals (1)
- Scouts put to the test during mock triage exercise (1)
- Officials: Man cut down oaks at Civil War site, stole timber (1)
- Landers family making a difference for autism awareness (1)
- Nutrition store opens in downtown Florence (1)
- Laws, fines can't stem robocall tide (1)
- Daughter's curiosity led Moore to blade sports competition (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented