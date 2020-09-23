HAMILTON — Bonnie Cooper, 73, died September 22, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 p.m. until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Shiloh Church with Hamilton Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Cedar Tree Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.