ROGERSVILLE — Bonnie Beavers East, age 82 of Rogersville, AL, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at Athens Limestone Hospital after a brief illness. She was a native of Lauderdale Co., AL, where she was a Special Ed Teachers Aid, at Lauderdale County School, a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, sang with the Melody Five beginning in 1972, later with The Revealers, most recently with The New Revealers.
Funeral Services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Jason Vinson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Survivors are her son, Kirk East(Christy), Pelham, AL; brother, Kenneth Beavers (Jewel) Killen, AL; five grandchildren, Mary Clayton East, George East, Joey East, Charlie East, and Ruthie East; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and Sister in laws .
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thurston East; parents, James Veston and Clayton Goodwin Beavers; and grandson, Frank East.
Pallbearers will be Barry Beavers, Mark Beavers, Gary Beavers, Mickey Beavers, George East, Wayne Killen, and Blayne McCafferty.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Joey, Charlie, Mary, Clayton, and Ruthie East.
In Memory of Frank East.
