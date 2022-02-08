COLBERT HEIGHTS — Bonnie Jean Herron Kendrick, age 90, of Colbert Heights, went home to be with her Lord on February 4, 2022. Bonnie was the fifth of eight children, born on August 27, 1931 in Eldridge, AL to Christopher Columbus Herron and Ila Florence McGough Herron. Visitation will be today, February 8, 2022 at Colbert Heights First Baptist Church from 11:00-2:00 p.m. with service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Brother Seth Hood.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 44 years, Horace; four brothers, an unnamed infant, E.G. Herron, Herold Ray Herron, and Caroll Lloyd Herron; one sister, Mildred Lorell Herron Sprinkle.
She is survived by her three children, Michael Kendrick (Joyce: was like a daughter, was a friend, and her card playing buddy) of Kingston Springs, TN, Timothy Kendrick of Colbert Heights, and Tamara Kendrick Jones (David) of North Wilkesboro, NC.; six grandchildren, Joseph, Angela, Joshua, Chelsea, Sarah, and Leah; six great-grandchildren, Justin, Joseph II (Joey), Kendall, Jacob, Jonathan, and Kelsey; and one great-great-grandchild, Joseph III (J.T.); one brother, Terrell Winfred Herron of Colbert Heights; and one sister, Rebecca Ann Herron Kimbrell of Jasper, AL. Also, a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Bonnie was an active member of Colbert Heights First Baptist Church for nearly 60 years. She enjoyed making banana pudding and chocolate chip cakes and taking them to Jack’s to share with her friends on special occasions. She always made shirts out of dollar bills to give to her servers at restaurants. She was a strong supporter of St. Jude Children’s Hospital and a firm believer in prayer.
Bonnie loved her God, her country, and her family. Mur, as she was affectionately called by her grandchildren, was loved by her family, friends, and church family and will be deeply missed.
Special thanks to Bethany Jones and visiting angels, Cheryl Warhurst, and Kindred Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
You may sign your condolences to colbertmemorial.com
