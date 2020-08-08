FLORENCE — Bonnie Jean Palmer, 80, died August 6, 2020. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday at New Mt. Carmel Church. Burial to follow at Old Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is assisting the family.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.