WATERLOO — Bonnie Mae Bevis, 81, of Waterloo, AL, passed away November 16, 2022 at her residence. She was a member of Hendrix Chapel.
Visitation will be today, November 17, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday, November 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Hendrix Chapel with Wayne Wood and Nolan Burns officiating. Burial will follow in Hendrix Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Bevis was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Audry Sharp Young; brother, Roland and Cletus Young; and sisters, Shirley Young and Sue Martin.
She is survived by her husband, Willie Bevis; son, Terry Bevis (Crystal); daughter, Brenda Sharp (Tim); sister, Jewel Scott; grandchildren, Brandon Sharp, Brandi Ray, Matthew Bevis, and Jeremy Bevis; and great-grandchildren, Maranda, Alton and Jacob Sharp, and Bryleigh and Bailey Ray.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Bevis, Jeremy Bevis, Brandon Sharp, Alton Sharp, Danny Scott, and Wayne Scott.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice nurses, Paige, Gwen, and Caroline for their excellent care.
