HAMILTON — Bonnie Mae Karr, 98, died April 20, 2023. Visitation will be today from 1 until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Barnesville Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home will be directing.

