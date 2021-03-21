LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Bonnie Lee Martin, 86, died March 19, 2021. Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial in Pleasant Point Cemetery. She was a member of Pleasant Point Church of the Nazarene.

