HAMILTON

Bonnie Montgomery, 72, died September 21, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until service time beginning at 1 p.m. at Hope Alive Church. Burial will be in Galbreath Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home directing.

