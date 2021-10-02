KILLEN — Bonnie Nell Michael, 82, died September 30, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in North Carolina Cemetery. Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

