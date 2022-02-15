FLORENCE — Bonnie Scott Riley, of Florence, Alabama, passed away January 26 at the age of 90. She was born in Sturgis, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband, John William Riley; mother, Norma Rutherford Scott and father, William Herbert Scott; brother, William Herbert Scott, Jr., and sister, Alma Scott Askew.
She is survived by her children, John Scott Riley and wife, Karen of Kennesaw, GA; daughter, Connie Lynne Norris of Florence; grandson, Russ Norris of Indianapolis, IN; sister, Jeanne Roberts of Madisonville, KY, and sister-in-law, Emma Jean Scott, also of Madisonville, KY; many nieces and nephews.
She attended Nashville School of Business. Bonnie worked for Sears and became the head of the Auditing Department. She then worked for Reynolds Metals Company in Sheffield, AL for 30 years where she was Administrator of the Personnel Department. She was a charter member of Forest Hills Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for 22 years, was pianist, organist, choir member, and sang in the Ladies Trio. Bonnie had good friends, wonderful family and she was beloved by many.
Services will be held at Greenview Memorial Chapel in Florence, AL, on Saturday, February 19. Visitation will be from 10 until 11. The funeral service will follow immediately after with Garry Lovette officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Lyle Askew, Bradley Askew, Daniel Kelley, Toby Roberts, Greg Sharp, and Scott Riley.
The family thanks Dr. Ralph Aquadro and Kindred Hospice of Florence. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of your choice. An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
