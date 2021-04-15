TUSCUMBIA — Bonnie Sharlene Cole, 71, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, April 16, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Jeremy Sanderson officiating.
Sharlene was a member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Sherrell Cole.
Sharlene is survived by her sons, Shane Howard (Jacqueline) and Chris Howard (Lisa); daughter, Shaunda Carmack (Danny); mother, Annie Ruth Cole; brother, Dante Cole (Regina); sister, Sharon Barnes; grandchildren, Haley Hale (Jason), Jordan Carmack (Courtney), Lee Carmack (Desi), Michael Carmack (Molly), Houston Howard, Harper Howard, Banks Howard, and Vincent Burleson; 12 great-grandchildren; and lots of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kindred Hospice.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented