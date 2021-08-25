VINA

Bonnie Strickland, 87, died August 23, 2021. Services will be today at 4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery.

